Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 7

The rates of most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 2.83%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is looking bullish as it is about to break the local resistance of $4,718. If it happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $4,750 zone by tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is on its way to the resistance of $4,887.

If buyers' pressure continues, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by a test of the $5,000 mark.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If growth continues to the resistance of $4,887, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of a new all-time high.

Ethereum is trading at $4,699 at press time.