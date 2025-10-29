Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 29

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the top 10 coins are in the red area today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 3.33% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local support of $3,941. However, if a bounce back does not happen, traders may see a further drop to the $3,900 mark.

On the longer time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. The price of the main altcoin is far from main levels, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $3,900-$4,050 is the most likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume keeps falling, which means traders are unlikely to see increased volatility shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $3,966 at press time.