    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 14:53
    Can the price of Ethereum (ETH) get back above $4,000 by the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market is mainly bearish in the middle of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.12% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local resistance of $3,889. If the daily bar closes near that mark, there is a chance of seeing a level breakout, followed by further growth to the $4,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is less bullish. The rate of the main altcoin is close to the support level. 

    If a bounce back does not happen, traders should expect a test of the $3,400-$3,600 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this case, one should focus on the nearest zone of $4,000. Until the price is below that mark, the ongoing decline remains the most likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,836 at press time.

