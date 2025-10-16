Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The ongoing fall remains the more likely scenario for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.09% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $3,979 and the resistance of $4,078. As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, traders should focus on the nearest zone of $4,000.

If bulls cannot restore the rate above it, the correction may continue to the $3,600-$3,800 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative. The price of the main altcoin is far from the resistance level, which means an ongoing drop remains the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $3,997 at press time.