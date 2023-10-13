Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 13

Denys Serhiichuk
How likely is growth of Ethereum (ETH)?
Fri, 10/13/2023 - 15:45
The cryptocurrency market might have found a local deep as most of the coins are in the green zone again.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.18% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the local resistance level of $1,552.9. 

If the decline continues, there is a high chance to see a test of the support of $1,537.4 by tomorrow.

Sellers are also more powerful on the daily time frame. If the bar closes near the support level, traders are likely to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $1,500 zone and below.

On the weekly chart, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the nearest support of $1,531. If a bounce back does not happen and a breakout happens, one can expect a further decline to the $1,463 level.

Ethereum is trading at $1,542 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

