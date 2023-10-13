Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
If the decline continues, there is a high chance to see a test of the support of $1,537.4 by tomorrow.
Sellers are also more powerful on the daily time frame. If the bar closes near the support level, traders are likely to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $1,500 zone and below.
On the weekly chart, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the nearest support of $1,531. If a bounce back does not happen and a breakout happens, one can expect a further decline to the $1,463 level.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.