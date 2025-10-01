AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 15:08
    Can rate of Ethereum (ETH) reach $4,500 area by end of week?
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The middle of the week has turned out to be bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 3.42% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local resistance of $4,329. If the daily bar closes around that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $4,400 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has broken the resistance of $4,235. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/30/2025 - 15:10
    Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If bulls can hold the initiative, and the candle closes around the current prices or above them, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $4,400-$4,500 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves over the next few weeks.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,300 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:05
    Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 14:44
    16,380,000,000 Dogecoin Might Set DOGE Price up for 'Uptober'
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    SimpleFX Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
    TokenFi and New to The Street Announce National Media Partnership to Reach 219M+ Households
    BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Power Web3 Evolution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:08
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 1
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 15:05
    Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 14:44
    16,380,000,000 Dogecoin Might Set DOGE Price up for 'Uptober'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all