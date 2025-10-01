Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The middle of the week has turned out to be bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 3.42% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local resistance of $4,329. If the daily bar closes around that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $4,400 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has broken the resistance of $4,235.

If bulls can hold the initiative, and the candle closes around the current prices or above them, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $4,400-$4,500 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves over the next few weeks.

Ethereum is trading at $4,300 at press time.