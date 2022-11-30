Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 30

Wed, 11/30/2022 - 15:54
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see further rise of Ethereum (ETH)?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 30
Most of the coins are trying to keep rising, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 4.37% over the past 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

The day has started with the false breakout of the support level at $1,215.30. At the moment, one should pay attention to the resistance at $1,281.20. If the bar closes near it, one can expect a rise to the $1,300 zone by the end of the week.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price has broken the $1,233 level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the volume remains the same or rises, the growth may continue to the nearest resistance zone at $1,320-$1,360 soon.

ETH/BTC chart by TradingView

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has also risen against Bitcoin (BTC) on the daily chart. If the candle closes with no long wicks and near the 0.075638 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for an upward move to the 0.077-0.079 zone until mid-December.

Ethereum is trading at $1,264 at press time.

