    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 27

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 27/11/2025 - 16:03
    Can bulls keep the rate of Ethereum (ETH) above $3,000 this week?.
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 27
    The rates of most of the coins are in the green zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 2.16% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH has made a false breakout of the local support of $2,988. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark or even below it, traders may expect a test of the $2,950 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin has made a false breakout of the $3,063 resistance. If sellers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a correction to the $2,900-$2,950 range this week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is far from key levels. In this regard, one should pay attention to the interim area of $3,000. 

    Ethereum is trading at $3,001 at press time.

