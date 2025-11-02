Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neutral at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 0.28% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is in the middle of the local channel. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar as the price of the main altcoin is far from the support and resistance levels.

The volume has declined, which means traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of ETH is in the middle of the wide channel. As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative, there are low chances to see sharp moves next week.

Ethereum is trading at $3,881 at press time.