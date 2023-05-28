Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 28

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are holding the gained initiative, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained less than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 0.93%.

Image by TradingView

The last day of the week has started with a price blast for Ethereum (ETH). At the moment, one should pay attention to the recently formed resistance at $1,860.

If closure happens near it, there is a chance to see a breakout followed by a further rise to the $1,880 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Ethereum (ETH) keeps trading sideways, accumulating power for a further sharp move. A continued rise is only possible if the candle fixes above the important zone of $1,880.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the price has consolidated above the support level at $1,737. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $2,000 mark by mid-June.

Ethereum is trading at $1,844 at press time.