Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 28

Wed, 12/28/2022 - 15:26
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is fall of Ethereum (ETH) going to last?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 28
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not hold the initiative for a long time and, again, most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), falling by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) is trading in the middle of a narrow range, between the support at $1,187 and the resistance at $1,197.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for December 27

If the bar closes near the $1,197 mark, bulls might again test the $1,200 zone tomorrow.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the interim support level at $1,196.50. If the daily bar closes below it, the fall may continue to another level at $1,182.

ETH/BTC chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is also bearish on the chart against Bitcoin (BTC), as the price is coming back to the support at 0.071493. If the breakout occurs, the decline may lead to the test of the 0.071 area until the end of the week.

Ethereum is trading at $1,195 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SEC v. Ripple Case Will End in Settlement, Believes Majority of XRP Community
12/28/2022 - 15:55
SEC v. Ripple Case Will End in Settlement, Believes Majority of XRP Community
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Former SEC Enforcement Attorney Suggests Bitcoin Is Unregistered Security
12/28/2022 - 15:38
Former SEC Enforcement Attorney Suggests Bitcoin Is Unregistered Security
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Who Will Play SBF in Amazon FTX Film Series? Community Making Guesses
12/28/2022 - 15:20
Who Will Play SBF in Amazon FTX Film Series? Community Making Guesses
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan