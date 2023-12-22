Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 22

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great is chance to see ongoing rise of Ethereum (ETH)?
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 15:48
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 22
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 4.56%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has made a false breakout of the resistance level of $2,331. 

Related
NEAR Price Analysis for December 21

If the daily bar closes far from it, there is a chance to see a further correction to the $2,300 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the resistance level of $2,392. If that happens near it or above, the upward move may continue to the $2,500 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, closure near $2,400 plays a key role in terms of further growth. If buyers can hold the initiative, the rise may lead to the test of the $2,500-$2,700 zone shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $2,325 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple's Courtroom Drama Escalates With Kraken's Latest Move
2023/12/22 15:46
Ripple's Courtroom Drama Escalates With Kraken's Latest Move
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
2023/12/22 15:46
Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
2023/12/22 15:46
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 22
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 22
Ripple's Courtroom Drama Escalates With Kraken's Latest Move
Ripple's Courtroom Drama Escalates With Kraken's Latest Move
Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 23% as OP Mainnet Achieves $5 Billion TVL
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 23% as OP Mainnet Achieves $5 Billion TVL
Show all
Advertisement
AD