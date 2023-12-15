Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bounce back has not lasted long as most of the coins are again in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH might have set a local support level at $2,243. If the daily bar closes near that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed a further decline to the $2,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

Bulls could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish candle. If the situation does not change until the end of the day, the correction may continue to the nearest support level of $2,145.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the rate of ETH might need time to accumulate energy before a further sharp move.

In this case, sideways trading between $2,100-$2,300 is the more likely scenario for the second part of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,246 at press time.