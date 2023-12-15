Advertisement
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How fast can Ethereum (ETH) return to midterm rise?
Fri, 12/15/2023 - 15:13
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 15
The bounce back has not lasted long as most of the coins are again in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH might have set a local support level at $2,243. If the daily bar closes near that mark, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed a further decline to the $2,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

Bulls could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish candle. If the situation does not change until the end of the day, the correction may continue to the nearest support level of $2,145. 

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the rate of ETH might need time to accumulate energy before a further sharp move. 

In this case, sideways trading between $2,100-$2,300 is the more likely scenario for the second part of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $2,246 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

