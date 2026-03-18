Crypto Investor Alert: SEC Flags Caution Amid Rising Buzz

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The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a fresh investor alert. The timing of the alert comes at a significant moment for the crypto industry, with fresh regulatory clarity delivered to digital assets.

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INVESTOR ALERT 🚨: Investors should never rely solely on information from group chats in making investment decisions.



Be wary of any group chat where you receive investment advice from someone you don’t know – this is often how scams begin.https://t.co/gNUUUAWZqm pic.twitter.com/pWse8CcPUB — U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) March 18, 2026

In a new tweet, the SEC alerts investors that group chat advice could be a scam trap. The regulatory agency urges investors to never rely solely on information from group chats in making investment decisions. They should be wary of any group chat where investment advice is being offered by someone the user does not personally know, as this is often how scams begin.

New day for cryptocurrencies

In a much-awaited development, the SEC has clarified the application of federal securities laws to crypto assets.

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After more than a decade of uncertainty, the SEC recently provided an interpretation that will allow market participants to have a clear understanding of how the commission treats crypto assets under federal securities laws. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also joined the interpretation to provide guidance.

The SEC acknowledges that most crypto assets are not themselves securities, reflecting the reality that investment contracts can come to an end. The new framework moves away from enforcement, implying that many tokens are not automatically securities and that most nonsecurity assets will fall under lighter CFTC oversight.

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Amid this enthusiasm, sentiment for major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, SHIB and DOGE, has risen. According to Lunarcrush, social sentiment for XRP and DOGE has risen to 89% and 92%, nearing a one-year high. XRP social dominance is also up 318% compared to the daily average.

U.S. securities and commodities regulators issued joint guidance that divides crypto tokens into five categories, aiming to clarify how federal laws apply to each. These are digital commodities, digital collectibles, digital tools, stablecoins and digital securities, removing a major source of market uncertainty.