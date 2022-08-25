Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 25

Thu, 08/25/2022 - 16:25
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Ethereum (ETH) remain bullish until end of week?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for August 25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

All of the top 10 coins are located in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap


ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 3.56% over the last 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView


On the hourly chart, Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the local level at $1,715. In this case, the more likely scenario is a drop to the nearest support around $1,693.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Ethereum (ETH) remains bullish until the price is above the support level at $1,655. Currently, one should not expect any sharp moves as the leading altcoin has not accumulated enough power for either growth or fall.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, $1,700 plays an important role for bulls. However, if the candle closes below it, there are chances to see a drop to the $1,550-$1,600 area within the next few weeks.

Ethereum is trading at $1,696 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Merge Is "Real Catalyst" for Ethereum, Top Trading Firm Says
08/25/2022 - 18:25
Merge Is "Real Catalyst" for Ethereum, Top Trading Firm Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 25
08/25/2022 - 16:35
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for August 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BabyDoge Holder Count Hits New ATH, SHIB and ADA Accepted at 90 Million Mastercard Merchants, Ripple Expands into UAE: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
08/25/2022 - 16:23
BabyDoge Holder Count Hits New ATH, SHIB and ADA Accepted at 90 Million Mastercard Merchants, Ripple Expands into UAE: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina