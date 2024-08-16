    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 16

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Ethereum (ETH) ready to grow soon?
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 15:46
    Most of the coins are setting new local lows, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 2.44% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel. However, if the daily bar closes near the support level, the correction is likely to continue tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the support level of $2,510. If it breaks out, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,400 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A little bit better picture can be seen on the weekly chart. The rate of the main altcoin is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating in the midterm. 

    In this regard, consolidation in the wide range of $2,400-$2,700 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,562 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

