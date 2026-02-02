Ethereum Enters Historic Support Zone Amid $818 Million Market Drop, What's Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ethereum fell to a low of $2,156 early Monday following a five-day drop as the crypto market intensified its sell-off.

According to Alicharts, the $2100 to $2,250 zone has served as a key support range for Ethereum (ETH) over the past two years.

The $2,250–$2,100 zone has served as a key support range for Ethereum $ETH over the past two years. pic.twitter.com/qWEDtg5Wxp — Ali Charts (@alicharts) February 2, 2026

Momentum indicators, including the daily RSI, are at oversold levels, below 30, indicating the possibility of a relief rally in the coming sessions.

Advertisement

$818 million in market liquidations

A total of $818 million in leveraged positions have been wiped out across the crypto market in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data. Long positions made up the majority of this figure at $598.29 million, while shorts accounted for $227 million.

Ethereum led the sell-off on the market with $307.89 million in positions wiped out as its price fell, followed by $273 million in Bitcoin.

Advertisement

The total futures open interest (OI) has dropped to $110.87 billion, with Ethereum OI falling 2.44% in the last 24 hours to $28.25 billion.

What's next?

At press time, ETH was down 3.63% in the last 24 hours to $2,299 and down 21% weekly.

The next major resistance levels lie at the daily moving averages, and the daily MA 50 and 200 at $2,996 and $3,666.

An immediate barrier is now at $2,623, which was previously support but now turned into resistance. A climb above the daily moving averages might signal buying strength. As highlighted above, the Ethereum support zone lies in the $2,100 to $2,250 range.

Amid the price drop on the market, Terence, an ETH developer, shared the numbers from the Ethereum network in a tweet.

Over 36 million ETH are now staked on the network, accounting for roughly $80 billion of economic security at current prices.