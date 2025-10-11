Ethereum Back on Whales' Radar After 12% Price Crash

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH) is gaining the attention of whales and institutional investors after the cryptocurrency market suffered a massive price drop. Insights from Lookonchain, an on-chain analytical platform, indicate that there have been purchases from large holders despite the market crash.

Advertisement

Surge in Ethereum volume signals growing investor confidence

Notably, two new wallets belonging to BitMine, a large mining firm, withdrew 33,323 ETH valued at $126.4 million from two exchanges. The 33,323 ETH pulled out from FalconX and Kraken to private wallets suggests that there are plans to hold the asset long-term.

Such a development amid a price crash indicates a bullish confidence in Ethereum’s fundamentals. The institutional investor is optimistic that the current market volatility is temporary and that the coin will rebound.

Meanwhile, Lookonchain also spotted an "OTC whale" making a purchase of 14,165 ETH through different exchanges, including FalconX, Coinbase and Wintermute. The total cost of the purchase has been pegged at around $55.5 million.

A striking point about this whale’s purchase was that it happened over the counter. The whale did not want to fuel panic among market participants or affect price movement. However, it suggests a serious large holder accumulation, which only happens when there are anticipations of a massive recovery .

This is a typical "buy the dip" move from these large holders. They have decided to leverage the lowered price to increase their portfolio.

As of this writing, Ethereum is changing hands at $3,835.58, which represents an 11.63% decline in the last 24 hours. The coin lost $554.73 as it crashed from $4,390.31 at a time when many were betting on ETH to soar to $5,000.

Notwithstanding the dip, trading volume has surged by 196.64% to $120.47 billion within the same time frame. This indicates that there is likely a general buying trend in the Ethereum space. Such development could trigger a faster recovery for the asset.

Are investors heeding Robert Kiyosaki's advice?

It appears investors are listening to Robert Kiyosaki’s advice on Ethereum. Recently, the author of the renowned book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" urged his followers to focus on silver and Ethereum as both assets were hot and likely to gain in value.

Kiyosaki tipped Ethereum as a high-value asset for long-term investment for those seeking to build wealth over time.

Interestingly, a technical analysis of Ethereum’s performance shows it has risen by about 30% year-to-date in 2025. This is higher than Bitcoin’s 25% growth YTD. This bullish edge over the flagship crypto asset is as a result of its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which Bitcoin lacks.