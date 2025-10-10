Key Reason Why Ethereum (ETH) Price Just Crashed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum (ETH), the flagship altcoin, has endured an extremely severe price drop amid a broader market correction.

The cryptocurrency has come awfully close to plunging below the $4,000 level, reaching an intraday low of $4,096, according to CoinGecko data.

According to data provided by CoinGlass, roughly $188 million worth of crypto got liquidated over the past hour alone.

No China trade deal

The sudden sell-off comes amid renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Earlier today, major U.S. stock market indices, including the tech-heavy Nasdaq, moved sharply lower after the White House threatened to massively increase tariffs on Chinese goods.

The world's second-largest economy has been accused of holding the world hostage with its rare earth metals.

That said, analyst Adam Kobeissi believes that the recent correction is an overreaction since the tariff threat is just a bargaining chip. "We believe trade talks between the US and China will resume after a little turbulence," he said.