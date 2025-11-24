Advertisement
    Enso Announces Monad Mainnet Support: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 24/11/2025 - 14:00
    Enso, а leading provider of blockchain shortcuts, shares the details of its upcoming Monad (MOD) support release.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Enso, Web3 infrastructure innovator and vendor of blockchain shortcut solutions, adds support for Monad (MON) blockchain immediately upon its mainnet launch. This integration is set to streamline the process of dApps' development on Monad (MON) for DeFis, RWAs and beyond.

    Enso announces Monad (MON) support upon mainnet launch

    Enso, the leading provider of blockchain shortcuts, has announced that it will be supporting the Monad mainnet launch on Nov. 24. Enso will be fully integrated from day one, enabling Monad builders to create powerful DeFi applications, from lending to trading.

    The launch of Monad’s layer-1 network and MON token will provide users and developers with a high-throughput blockchain that is optimized for an array of use cases, including DeFi. Enso’s decision to support the launch will allow developers to easily and securely create applications for swaps, bridging, stablecoin minting, lending markets, liquidity and more.

    The integration will ensure that Monad users can quickly put their assets to work, including MON, and explore opportunities for trading and earning on the layer-1 chain. With Enso supporting the launch, Monad is able to go live with full functionality in place. This will drive meaningful adoption and broaden utility while maximizing user experience and retention.

    Builders are normally obligated to manually integrate every protocol they wish to utilize, significantly slowing development. This can result in new networks taking weeks or months to gain a broad ecosystem of apps. Enso’s blockchain shortcuts dramatically reduce the time to market, enabling builders to rapidly but securely deploy powerful dApps from liquidity aggregators to cross-chain lending markets.

    Enhancing Monad (MON) development stack from day one

    By tapping into a single Enso API, builders can access the full spectrum of protocols and liquidity sources available on Monad. Core actions, such as swaps, bridges, deposits, mints and zaps are all incorporated, eliminating the need for custom routing logic. This streamlines development, allowing builders to create complete user flows with Enso.

    Enso Cofounder Milos Costantini explains the motivation behind the decision to add Monad (MON) support to its network stack:

    Supporting Monad from day one reflects exactly what Enso was built for: giving builders immediate access to the liquidity and tooling they need to ship valuable products. With Enso plugged into Monad at launch, teams can start creating sophisticated DeFi flows instantly, from swaps and lending to cross-chain markets. We’re excited to help Monad go live with full utility in place to accelerate the growth of its onchain economy.

    The early success of emerging blockchain networks is closely correlated with launch liquidity and developer tooling. Optimizing these variables is critical to ensuring that users can onboard and participate in on-chain markets that have full functionality.

    Enso’s day-one support for Monad sets a new standard for blockchain launches, allowing networks to deploy with deep utility from the very start.

