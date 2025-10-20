Elon Musk Sparks Massive FLOKI Price Rally

The pride of meme coin FLOKI (FLOKI) surged sharply higher earlier this Monday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted an AI-generated video of his Shiba Inu dog.

According to CoinGecko data, it is currently up by more than 27%.

The centibillionaire has joked that his four-legged companion is now "back on the job."

The AI video, which was created with the help of xAI's Grok Imagine model, shows the dog wearing human-style sunglasses and business attire in a luxurious executive chair.

Flōki is back on the job as 𝕏 CEO! pic.twitter.com/Zu29Dos24r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

The canine "CEO" is presumably running the X social media network from a high-rise office with large windows.

How Musk inspired FLOKI

Back in 2021, Musk tweeted that he would name his Shiba Inu (SHIB) dog "Floki."

This inspired the creation of the eponymous meme coin, which ended up generating a lot of buzz with its partnerships (some of them turned out to be quite controversial ).

Musk's latest social media post has given "Floki Vikings" a much-needed boost. However, the rally is likely to be a flash in the pan since this is what typically happens with price pumps driven by the billionaire.