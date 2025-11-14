Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Team Speaks out Amid DOGE US Index Fund Milestone, Big Deal?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 13:10
    The official Dogecoin X account has reacted to the recent milestone of DOGE's inclusion in the first crypto index ETFs in the US.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Team Speaks out Amid DOGE US Index Fund Milestone, Big Deal?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Crypto ETP provider, 21shares, on Thursday, announced the launch of the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF (TTOP) and the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF (TXBC). The launch, according to 21shares, represents the first crypto index ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("40 Act"). Prior to 21shares, only two index crypto ETFs tied to multiple coins have launched, and both are '33 Act funds.

    Advertisement

    The 21Shares Crypto Index ETFs, TTOP and TXBC, allow investors access to major cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, without the need to manage wallets or keys.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hit by 10,250% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds $420 Million in 24 Hours, Binance Founder CZ Reacts to Bitcoin Below $100,000
    VanEck Exec Questions XRP's Utility
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market Starting? XRP Downtrend Canceled on ETF Craze, Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $1.63 Billion, But Price Bounces
    XRP Prints Massive 3,254% Liquidation Imbalance Amid ETF Buzz

    TTOP, a FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF, offers exposure to the top 10 crypto assets by market cap, while TXBC, a FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF provides a diversified basket of crypto assets, excluding Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    The debut of the 21Shares ETFs marks the most recent push by issuers beyond single-coin spot ETFs and into index products.

    Dogecoin not slowing down

    The official Dogecoin X account has reacted to the milestone, which highlights DOGE's increasing relevance in the cryptocurrency space. It highlighted a shift from when Dogecoin was perceived as only a joke to it gaining ground among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization: "Dogecoin still got it: Remember when Dogecoin was only a joke? When everyone was clamoring to get on exchanges and be accepted by anyone besides your mom? (and sometimes not even her).Now listen and you’ll hear things like ..Including the top 10 worldwide cryptos, such as Dogecoin.That’s us. That’s all of us."

    "Dogecoin isn't slowing down on its way to becoming the people's currency," the X account added.

    In April, 21Shares announced the launch of a fully backed Dogecoin ETP on Switzerland’s SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker DOGE. The ETP, the first and only endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation, was developed through an initiative with the House of Doge, the foundation’s official corporate arm.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 12:59
    Binance Coin to $1,000 Again? Bollinger Bands Signal Potential Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 12:54
    Cardano (ADA) Spikes 40% in Volume, But It's Not Good
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    ApeX Protocol Integrates Chainlink Data Streams for RWA Perpetuals Across Five Chains
    RISE Evolves Beyond Fastest Layer 2 into the Home for Global Markets, with RISE MarketCore and RISEx.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 13:10
    Dogecoin Team Speaks out Amid DOGE US Index Fund Milestone, Big Deal?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 12:59
    Binance Coin to $1,000 Again? Bollinger Bands Signal Potential Rebound
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 12:54
    Cardano (ADA) Spikes 40% in Volume, But It's Not Good
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD