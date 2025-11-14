Dogecoin Team Speaks out Amid DOGE US Index Fund Milestone, Big Deal?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto ETP provider, 21shares, on Thursday, announced the launch of the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF (TTOP) and the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF (TXBC). The launch, according to 21shares, represents the first crypto index ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("40 Act"). Prior to 21shares, only two index crypto ETFs tied to multiple coins have launched, and both are '33 Act funds.

Bypass the headache, frontrun the future.



Forget having to navigate multiple wallets, coins, chains, and bridges- we've just launched our first index crypto funds in the U.S.



There's now a simpler way to get diversified exposure to crypto in your brokerage account:



- $TTOP:… pic.twitter.com/epEzG0Rasx — 21shares US (@21shares_us) November 13, 2025

The 21Shares Crypto Index ETFs, TTOP and TXBC, allow investors access to major cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, without the need to manage wallets or keys.

TTOP, a FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF, offers exposure to the top 10 crypto assets by market cap, while TXBC, a FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF provides a diversified basket of crypto assets, excluding Bitcoin.

The debut of the 21Shares ETFs marks the most recent push by issuers beyond single-coin spot ETFs and into index products.

Dogecoin not slowing down

The official Dogecoin X account has reacted to the milestone, which highlights DOGE's increasing relevance in the cryptocurrency space. It highlighted a shift from when Dogecoin was perceived as only a joke to it gaining ground among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization: "Dogecoin still got it: Remember when Dogecoin was only a joke? When everyone was clamoring to get on exchanges and be accepted by anyone besides your mom? (and sometimes not even her).Now listen and you’ll hear things like ..Including the top 10 worldwide cryptos, such as Dogecoin.That’s us. That’s all of us."

Dogecoin still got it: Remember when Dogecoin was only a joke? When everyone was clamoring to get on exchanges and be accepted by anyone besides your mom? (and sometimes not even her)... Now listen and you’ll hear things like “...Including the top 10 worldwide cryptos, such as… https://t.co/E7TDnP50y6 — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) November 13, 2025

"Dogecoin isn't slowing down on its way to becoming the people's currency," the X account added.

In April, 21Shares announced the launch of a fully backed Dogecoin ETP on Switzerland’s SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker DOGE. The ETP, the first and only endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation, was developed through an initiative with the House of Doge, the foundation’s official corporate arm.