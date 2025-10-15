AdvertisementAdvert.
    EcoYield's EYE Token Presale Kicked Off on October 13

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 11:00
    EcoYield, ecosystem of AI infrastructure based on clean energy, shares details of its EYE token release
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    EcoYield, a Web3-powered platform bridging clean energy and AI compute infrastructure, reveals the details of the presale of its utility and governance token, EYE. The project team is going to raise $10 million to enhance the global ecosystem of solar installations.

    Eco-friendly AI infrastructure project EcoYield launches EYE token sale 

    According to the official statement by EcoYield, a new-gen platform building eco-friendly infrastructure for AI computations, its EYE token presale kicked off  on Oct. 13, 2025. The cap for the public fundraising campaign is set at $10 million.

    The token underpins EcoYield’s unique dual-yield model, combining GPU leasing revenues with renewable energy savings, while enabling global investors to participate transparently in real infrastructure growth.

    Jordan Myers, cofounder of EcoYield, explains what is special about the project and its offering in terms of business architecture and mission:

    EcoYield is not speculation, it’s a real-world asset platform. We’re turning clean energy and AI infrastructure into accessible, scalable investment opportunities, with transparency and impact built in from day one.

    Demand for GPUs is surging as AI adoption accelerates worldwide. EcoYield seeks to tap into this adoption and create a sustainable and profitable loop through deploying modular data centers, powered by renewable energy, into high-demand markets. 

    Through tokenization, the platform offers scalable, accessible exposure to two of the fastest-growing sectors globally.

    The EYE token unlocks access to project vaults, boosts staking rewards and provides governance rights. Early participants also receive LP tokens tied to pilot projects, delivering direct monthly yields alongside token upside.

    EYE price set at $0.025 per token

    The presale procedure kicked off on Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m. UTC. The price for the ongoing campaign phase is set at $0.025 per EYE.

    The campaign is targeting up to $10 million in funds raised, with vesting and cliffs designed to reduce sell pressure and align long-term incentives.

    The project's lineup of pilot ventures features a 150kW solar installation paired with 10 H100 GPUs, projected to deliver a 31% IRR for LP token holders (Leeds, U.K.) and flagship 800kW solar and 2MWh battery-powered facility hosting 100 H100 GPUs, offsetting 1,200 tons of CO₂ annually — among the first tokenized renewable-powered AI data centers in the region (Dubai, UAE).

    #AI #EcoYield
