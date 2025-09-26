Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Don't Be Fooled by XRP Under $3, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 11:20
    XRP on verge of all-time high breakout, Bollinger Bands confirm
    Advertisement
    Don't Be Fooled by XRP Under $3, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over the past week, the price of XRP came under pressure and slipped by as much as 7%. But those calling for the start of a bear market and betting on XRP to go lower are setting themselves up for disappointment.

    Advertisement

    The weekly chart still says otherwise. Bollinger Bands show XRP clinging to its midline around $2.76, and as long as that line holds, the play is to the upside. The lower band sits at $1.86, the upper at $3.54, and the token has refused to give up the middle ground. 

    That makes the top end of the channel far more likely than the collapse the crowd is hoping for.

    HOT Stories
    Luke Dashjr Reportedly Mulls Bitcoin Hard Fork
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00001 Bottom, Ethereum (ETH) Loses $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): Head and Shoulders to $123,000?
    Crypto Exchange Giant Kraken Wraps Up $500 Million Funding Round
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 200% in Volume, Ripple Partner Exchange Drops Scam Alert for XRP Community, Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross Flip — Crypto News Digest
    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    The RSI is sitting near 52, neutral and with room to move; nothing is blocking a push toward the $3 handle.

    Advertisement

    Bottom line for XRP price

    Examine the situation from a broader perspective, focusing on the candles, and it becomes evident that the same pattern recurs. July’s rally pushed XRP toward the top of the band, and every subsequent pullback has been contained before it could break through the midband. This is how a bullish structure survives.

    The math is simple: bands frame the battlefield. XRP has not surrendered the line that keeps the higher target valid. The chart itself shows the road to $3.54 is open.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 10:55
    Ethereum Welcomes Major Testnet Release Ahead of Fusaka Upgrade
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 9:17
    Bitcoin Bull Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Mass Firings, Here's His 'Rich Dad' Advice
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    KuCoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment to Compliance
    Trust Wallet LauncheTrust Moon, a Web3 Accelerator Supported by Binance, YZi Labs & AW
    WhiteBIT Launches Portfolio Margin for Institutional Clients
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 11:20
    Don't Be Fooled by XRP Under $3, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 10:55
    Ethereum Welcomes Major Testnet Release Ahead of Fusaka Upgrade
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 9:17
    Bitcoin Bull Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Mass Firings, Here's His 'Rich Dad' Advice
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD