    Dogecoin Whales Go Silent, What's Going On?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 30/11/2025 - 17:06
    Dogecoin large holders have suddenly gone quiet despite recent bullish catalysts, even as the first set of spot DOGE ETFs launch in the U.S.
    Dogecoin Whales Go Silent, What's Going On?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin large holders, which refer to whales, have gone silent, sparking speculation as to what might be behind the seeming disappearance.

    According to Ali, a crypto analyst, whale activity on the Dogecoin network has dropped to the lowest level in the past two months.

    The drop in whale activity follows a relatively quiet period in the crypto market, with the dramatic price swings that once drew in retail risk-takers softening.

    Dogecoin has been trading in a range between $0.133 and $0.20 since mid-October. The top of the range at $0.20 presents a key resistance, which might halt attempts at a breakout in the event of a Dogecoin price rebound. Immediate resistance lies at $0.156, which halted Dogecoin's five-day rise on Nov. 26.

    Dogecoin has fallen nearly 19% in the last 30 days amid a broader crypto slide. Now changing hands just shy of $0.15, Dogecoin is more than 78% off its 2021 all-time high of $0.73.

    New ETF launch impact muted

    DOGE saw newly approved spot ETFs, as Grayscale’s GDOG began trading at the week's start and Bitwise DOGE product also launched this week under the 20-day 8(a) window, creating a rare bullish catalyst even as a drop in whale activity and weak technicals keep near-term price action fragile.

    Grayscale launched its DOGE ETF (GDOG) on the New York Stock Exchange, expanding institutional access to the dog coin. The debut follows ongoing ETF expansion across the crypto industry, including XRP and other altcoins. However, the ETF launch arrives at a crucial period when bullish sentiment in the market appears to be waning.

    In this light, Grayscale's Dogecoin Trust ETF (GDOG) saw a debut trading volume of $1.4 million, falling short of expectations. U.S. regulators are still assessing a 21Shares application for a non-leveraged Dogecoin ETF.

