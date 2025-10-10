AdvertisementAdvert.
    Dogecoin to the Moon? Trader Predicts $6.94 Target Using Bitcoin Math

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 16:28
    Crypto trader predicts Dogecoin rise as Bitcoin makes strides in market
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin is in the spotlight as a popular crypto trader predicts a moonshot for its price, which might take its price higher by as much as 2,700%.

    In a recent tweet, crypto trader Kaleo reveals his bullish target for Dogecoin, drawing from Bitcoin.

    Kaleo predicts a target of $6.942 for each Dogecoin, calculated from his projection for the Bitcoin price.

    The underlying basis for Kaleo's prediction is that Dogecoin reached nearly 10% of Bitcoin's market cap in the last bull cycle. With Bitcoin currently trading above $120,000 with a market capitalization of $2.4 trillion, Kaleo revealed a target for the Bitcoin price this cycle to be $500,000, which gives a target of $10 trillion market cap by extrapolation.

    If this is so, Kaleo believes that since Dogecoin reached 10% of Bitcoin's market cap in the last bull cycle, such a historical tendency might repeat itself.

    Calculating 10% of his $10 trillion market cap target for Bitcoin, the crypto trader arrives at a potential $1 trillion market cap for Dogecoin, which by extrapolation would yield a $6.9420 price target per each DOGE coin.

    Kaleo wrote in a tweet: "Let's do some math!  My target for Bitcoin this cycle is >$500K. That's >$10T mcap. Last bull market, Dogecoin hit nearly 10% of BTC's mcap.10% of $10T is $1T.  $1T mcap for Dogecoin = ~$6.9420 per DOGE."

    At press time, Dogecoin's price was $0.249; a price target of $6.942 implies Dogecoin would need to increase by 2,732%.

    Dogecoin news 

    This week, Houseof Doge announced a new milestone in Dogecoin's Treasury move: 710 million DOGE have now been accumulated by Cleancore.

    In a tweet, House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, provided an update on the Official Dogecoin Treasury established in partnership with CleanCore Solutions.

    As of Oct. 6, 2025, through its Official Dogecoin Treasury Partner CleanCore, the House of Doge Treasury now holds more than 710,000,000 DOGE, with over $20 million in unrealized gains, marking another milestone on its journey toward the one billion DOGE target.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
