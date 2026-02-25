Dogecoin Surges 10% Following $1.57 Million Short Squeeze in One Hour

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to CoinGlass data, Dogecoin had a double-digit daily gain on Feb. 25 after a concentrated wave of short liquidations erased $1.57 million in bearish positions within a single hour. The forced closures happened at the same time as a sharp intraday rebound that pushed DOGE above $0.10, marking one of its strongest sessions this month.

On Binance's DOGE/USDT daily chart by TradingView, the token was trading near $0.1007 after hitting an intraday high of $0.1026, which is more than a 10% increase for the day. This happened after a few sessions of price movement around the $0.095-$0.098 range, where buyers kept up with the supply. As the price went up, leveraged short positions were unwound quickly, one after the other.

Dogecoin rallies as $1.57 million in shorts face total hourly liquidation

From a market structure perspective, the rally seems to be more of a short squeeze for Dogecoin than a confirmed trend reversal . DOGE is still below the key descending resistance levels one can see on the daily time frame. But the big comeback to the $0.10 level, along with signs of forced short covering, is likely to change how people feel in the near future.

Binance's DOGE/USDT daily chart by TradingView

Liquidation data shows that $1.57 million in short positions were erased, while long liquidations were minimal at $119,640. In the last 24 hours, the total amount of DOGE liquidations hit $5.14 million, with shorts accounting for $4.09 million — so, the imbalance was mostly one-sided.

