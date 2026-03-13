AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Coin Price Tops $666 as Golden Cross Emerges

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 15:05
    Binance Coin has joined ongoing altcoin uptrend as on-chain metrics go positive.
    Advertisement
    Binance Coin Price Tops $666 as Golden Cross Emerges
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Binance Coin (BNB) has surged in the last 24 hours, climbing past the $666 price level. This comes as a golden cross emerged on the asset’s price chart. The development extends BNB’s weekly gain by 4.9% and the monthly uptick by 12.81%.

    Advertisement

    Market recovery adds to Binance Coin’s bullish momentum

    As per CoinMarketCap data, Binance Coin is exchanging hands at $668.24, which represents a 2.5% increase in the last 24 hours. The asset’s trading volume also looks strong as it jumped by 18.18% to $1.91 billion within the same time frame.

    Notably, a golden cross emerges when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average. Market participants consider this technical signal a bullish indicator, especially when supported by strong trading volume.

    Article image
    Binance Coin Price Chart | Source: TradingView/CoinMarketCap

    Binance Coin’s volume has shown a huge boost, hence, the BNB price soared from a daily low of $646.49 to hit a peak of $668.30 on the crypto market.

    The asset’s bullish performance coincides with a broader market 2.34% gain as crypto assets witness a break from the bearish pressure triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

    If BNB is able to hold the current momentum and stabilize above the $650 price level amid strong volume, a breakout is possible. The coin could retest the $688-$718 zone.

    BNB's continued battle with XRP for market rank

    Binance Coin’s price performance remains key to the asset retaining fourth place in terms of market cap ranking. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/13/2026 - 12:39
    Ethereum Poisoning Attacks: How to Protect Yourself From Scammers
    ByArman Shirinyan

    XRP poses a huge threat to BNB in the battle for the top four spots. In January 2026, when XRP traded above $2.30, it was closing in on BNB, and the current difference of approximately $5 billion in market cap is due to XRP’s inability to reclaim the $2 zone.

    Interestingly, in spite of XRP’s weak performance, the coin flipped Binance Coin around in mid-February 2026. At the time, BNB was trading below the $620 price level. This signals that XRP remains a resilient asset and could potentially displace BNB from the third-ranked cryptocurrency.

    #Binance coin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:59
    Dogecoin Spot ETFs Record Zero Net Inflows Over 24 Hours Despite 7% Spot Market Rally
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:51
    XRP's 5% Bounce Fueled With 640 Million Surge on XRP Ledger
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Launches AI Skills: Powering AI Agents for Crypto Trading With Zero Setup, 253 API Endpoints and Growing
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 15:05
    Binance Coin Price Tops $666 as Golden Cross Emerges
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:59
    Dogecoin Spot ETFs Record Zero Net Inflows Over 24 Hours Despite 7% Spot Market Rally
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 14:51
    XRP's 5% Bounce Fueled With 640 Million Surge on XRP Ledger
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all