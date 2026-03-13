Binance Coin Price Tops $666 as Golden Cross Emerges

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Binance Coin (BNB) has surged in the last 24 hours, climbing past the $666 price level. This comes as a golden cross emerged on the asset’s price chart. The development extends BNB’s weekly gain by 4.9% and the monthly uptick by 12.81%.

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Market recovery adds to Binance Coin’s bullish momentum

As per CoinMarketCap data , Binance Coin is exchanging hands at $668.24, which represents a 2.5% increase in the last 24 hours. The asset’s trading volume also looks strong as it jumped by 18.18% to $1.91 billion within the same time frame.

Notably, a golden cross emerges when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average. Market participants consider this technical signal a bullish indicator, especially when supported by strong trading volume.

Binance Coin’s volume has shown a huge boost, hence, the BNB price soared from a daily low of $646.49 to hit a peak of $668.30 on the crypto market.

The asset’s bullish performance coincides with a broader market 2.34% gain as crypto assets witness a break from the bearish pressure triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

If BNB is able to hold the current momentum and stabilize above the $650 price level amid strong volume, a breakout is possible. The coin could retest the $688-$718 zone.

BNB's continued battle with XRP for market rank

Binance Coin’s price performance remains key to the asset retaining fourth place in terms of market cap ranking.

XRP poses a huge threat to BNB in the battle for the top four spots . In January 2026, when XRP traded above $2.30, it was closing in on BNB, and the current difference of approximately $5 billion in market cap is due to XRP’s inability to reclaim the $2 zone.