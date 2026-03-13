AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Critical XRPL Update Rolled out as Node Outage Glitch Finally Patched

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 15:31
    Rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, has gotten a new release that improves node stability.
    Advertisement
    Critical XRPL Update Rolled out as Node Outage Glitch Finally Patched
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    According to the XRP Ledger foundation's official X handle, a new XRPL software version is now available: XRP Ledger Software version 3.1.2. Rippled version 3.1.2, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, fixes an edge case that can cause outages on public facing nodes.

    Advertisement

    A new signing GPG key has emerged since Feb. 18 following the rotation of the GPG key used to sign rippled packages by Ripple. XRPL users are urged to download and trust the new key to prevent issues with upgrading in the future, as automatic upgrades may not work until the new key is trusted.

    The XRPL version 3.1.2 release follows v.3.1.1, which was an emergency release after the XRPL Batch amendment bug was detected.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Now Available for DeFi on $4.2 Billion Coinbase Network, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price up 18% in Short Sellers' Hunt, Bitcoin Stabilizes Above $69,000 Ahead of March 19 FOMC: Morning Crypto Report Billionaire Druckenmiller Claims Crypto Could Be New Reserve Currency

    In February, the XRPL Batch amendment faced a setback with a bug reported; the vulnerability only affects Rippled 3.1.0.

    Advertisement

    The bug allowed an attacker to execute inner transactions on behalf of arbitrary victim accounts without their private keys, enabling unauthorized fund transfers and ledger state changes.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 03/08/2026 - 07:18
    XRP Ledger Plans to Become Native DeFi Lending Powerhouse
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    The emergency release rippled 3.1.1 marked both Batch and fixBatchInnerSigs amendments as unsupported, preventing them from receiving validator votes or being activated on the network. This served as an immediate remediation and does not contain the underlying logic fix.

    A corrected replacement, BatchV1_1, is in the works, under review with no release date set yet.

    What's coming?

    The XRP Ledger Lending protocol amendment is currently being voted upon. In January, Version 3.1.0 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, was released and included Single Asset Vaults and the Lending Protocol.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 03/01/2026 - 22:39
    New XRP Ledger Sidechain Proposal Aims to Bring Options Trading to XRPL
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    However, the voting for the lending protocol appears to be going on steadily, with only 17.14% gained in consensus, according to xrpscan. This is 62.86% away from the required 80% threshold for an amendment to enter an activation phase.

    The XRP Ledger amendment system utilizes the consensus process to approve any changes that impact transaction processing on the XRP Ledger. An amendment must receive more than 80% support for two weeks to pass.

    #XRP Ledger #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 15:10
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows 22% Upside Potential Following the Most 'Green' Week Since December 2025
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 15:05
    Binance Coin Price Tops $666 as Golden Cross Emerges
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Launches AI Skills: Powering AI Agents for Crypto Trading With Zero Setup, 253 API Endpoints and Growing
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 15:31
    Critical XRPL Update Rolled out as Node Outage Glitch Finally Patched
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 15:10
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Shows 22% Upside Potential Following the Most 'Green' Week Since December 2025
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 15:05
    Binance Coin Price Tops $666 as Golden Cross Emerges
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all