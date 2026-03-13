Critical XRPL Update Rolled out as Node Outage Glitch Finally Patched

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the XRP Ledger foundation's official X handle, a new XRPL software version is now available: XRP Ledger Software version 3.1.2. Rippled version 3.1.2, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, fixes an edge case that can cause outages on public facing nodes.

Advertisement

A new signing GPG key has emerged since Feb. 18 following the rotation of the GPG key used to sign rippled packages by Ripple. XRPL users are urged to download and trust the new key to prevent issues with upgrading in the future, as automatic upgrades may not work until the new key is trusted.

The XRPL version 3.1.2 release follows v.3.1.1, which was an emergency release after the XRPL Batch amendment bug was detected.

XRP 3.1.2 is here.



Hot fix to prevent nodes to experience outages.



Strongly recommend to update your infra, no amendment needed here.



My XRP nodes + validator are already updated.



Big shoutout to XRPL Commons for finding this one ❤️ https://t.co/8fSVmUNulz?from=article-links pic.twitter.com/DJ5nSKy0H4 — Vet (@Vet_X0) March 13, 2026

In February, the XRPL Batch amendment faced a setback with a bug reported; the vulnerability only affects Rippled 3.1.0.

Advertisement

The bug allowed an attacker to execute inner transactions on behalf of arbitrary victim accounts without their private keys, enabling unauthorized fund transfers and ledger state changes.

Advertisement

The emergency release rippled 3.1.1 marked both Batch and fixBatchInnerSigs amendments as unsupported, preventing them from receiving validator votes or being activated on the network. This served as an immediate remediation and does not contain the underlying logic fix.

A corrected replacement, BatchV1_1, is in the works, under review with no release date set yet.

What's coming?

The XRP Ledger Lending protocol amendment is currently being voted upon. In January, Version 3.1.0 of rippled, the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol, was released and included Single Asset Vaults and the Lending Protocol.

However, the voting for the lending protocol appears to be going on steadily, with only 17.14% gained in consensus, according to xrpscan. This is 62.86% away from the required 80% threshold for an amendment to enter an activation phase.

The XRP Ledger amendment system utilizes the consensus process to approve any changes that impact transaction processing on the XRP Ledger. An amendment must receive more than 80% support for two weeks to pass.