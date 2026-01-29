AdvertisementAdvert.
    Dogecoin Rewrites History, Ends Four-Month Sell-Off Streak

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 12:55
    The entire drawdown of the past three months is now erased, with new Dogecoin uptick.
    Dogecoin Rewrites History, Ends Four-Month Sell-Off Streak
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the king of the meme coins, looks set to rewrite history as it is on course to end a four-month sell-off streak. The meme coin has consecutively closed in the red since October 2025 but is now on the verge of ending January positively.

    Dogecoin posts January gains after months of declines

    Cryptorank data reveal that Dogecoin is currently up by 3.51% for January, a month that boasts an average 78% growth rate. Although the 3% gain looks small when compared to its average figures, Dogecoin investors are excited by the development considering its recent performance since October 2025.

    Notably, DOGE had slipped deep into the red zone, falling 20%, 21.3% and 19.9% in October, November and December 2025, respectively. This was despite its monthly positive average of 8.94%, 15.5% and 18.9%, in that order.

    Article image
    Dogecoin Monthly Performance Chart | Source: Cryptorank

    The poor performance recorded in the last quarter of 2025 in the Dogecoin ecosystem was largely due to broader market fluctuations, which also affected Bitcoin. The meme coin’s coupling to the leading asset severely impacted it as it plunged sharply.

    With DOGE currently up by over 3.5%, a sustained engagement by traders and investors alike could support it to close in the green. This might give market participants confidence to go into February, which does not have bullish history.

    Meanwhile, an internal meme coin battle of supremacy is brewing between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB). In the history of both meme coins, SHIB has never lost February to DOGE in terms of price performance. Meme coin traders look forward to another battle in 2026.

    Dogecoin price's headwinds

    As of press time, Dogecoin is exchanging hands at $0.1206, which represents a 3.27% decline in the last 24 hours. DOGE was trading at a peak of $0.127 previously, but low trading volume has negatively affected the meme coin’s growth potential.

    Dogecoin’s volume has dropped by 13.2% to $1.07 billion within this time frame due to regulatory pressure from both Russia and the U.S.

    Additionally, Dogecoin’s technical signals suggest DOGE has slipped below the $0.125 pivot point, a crucial support it held since October 2025. With the Relative Strength Index at 42.59, Dogecoin still has room for downward slips before it hits oversold conditions.

    Dogecoin investors will be hoping it maintains its 3.5% gain and closes January on a positive note. To achieve this, the massive sell-off in the Dogecoin space would need to drop with more accumulations to ease selling pressure.

    #Dogecoin
