Dogecoin Regains Momentum as Open Interest Soars 12%

By Caroline Amosun
Sat, 14/02/2026 - 15:27
Dogecoin's futures traders have swung into full action over the past day, with its open interest soaring past 12% over the period as its price turns bullish.
The broad crypto market has seen a rapid resurgence overnight, and the prices of leading cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, have surged massively today.

As momentum appears to have returned to the market, Dogecoin has seen its open interest skyrocket by over 12% over the past day, according to data from CoinGlass.

Following the massive surge in the metric, about 10.65 billion DOGE tokens worth about $1.07 billion have been committed to its futures market as of Feb. 14.

Dogecoin's price removes zero again 

The surge in Dogecoin open interest appears to have been fueled by its bullish price move as the broad crypto market suddenly sees a rapid shift in investor sentiment. The market just recovered from prolonged volatility, which saw all leading cryptocurrencies dive deep into red territory for weeks.

Following the huge price downturn seen recently, this rapid price resurgence has sparked attention among retail and institutional investors, restoring their confidence as the market gains momentum again.

While the market drawdown had seen Dogecoin lose all its 2026 gains, it has suddenly surged by a massive 7.94% over the last 24 hours, trading at $0.1014 as of writing time.

Dogecoin ETFs stay flat

Despite the rapid increase in the price of Dogecoin over the last day, Dogecoin has seen zero ETF inflows across all its funds.

While Dogecoin ETFs have remained muted for the past few days, it appears that institutional investors are yet to regain interest in the asset, and market watchers have expressed concerns about how this could affect the asset’s price resurgence.

Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
