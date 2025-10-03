AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Price Anomaly Forces Massive Long Liquidations in Four Hours

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 13:00
    Dogecoin facing major liquidation reset as DOGE price fails to follow altcoin breakout
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Price Anomaly Forces Massive Long Liquidations in Four Hours
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the king of the meme coins, has recorded downward movement despite the bullish momentum in the broader sector, with a focus on Bitcoin (BTC). In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin’s price has dropped by over 2.5%. This anomaly has triggered massive liquidation for DOGE bulls.

    Advertisement

    $1.56 million Dogecoin wiped out in just four hours

    CoinGlass data shows that, in the last four hours, Dogecoin investors betting long on the meme coin have suffered 2,925% losses as the price failed to rise with the broader market. DOGE, valued at $1,560,000, was wiped out within this short period due to the meme coin’s poor performance.

    Short traders were also affected by the price outlook. Bearish investors still recorded some losses, although mild. These traders lost $51,580 within the same time frame.

    Notably, the meme coin failed to rise as it faced stiff resistance as it approached the $0.2620-$0.2640 zone. The price range is significant as Dogecoin, worth over $660 million, was offloaded at this level during the market downturn.

    It has remained a pivotal point for the meme coin, as most holders go for profit each time DOGE climbs close to it. Dogecoin bulls might need to show more support to break the pattern.

    As of press time, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.2569, which represents a 0.62% decline in the last 24 hours. The meme coin earlier dipped to a low of $0.2509, testing the $0.25 support before recording a slight upward move.

    Despite the price drop, market participants remain active as volume has stayed in the green zone. Trading volume is up by 2.75% to $3.17 billion, suggesting likely accumulation by investors taking advantage of the dip.

    Could broader market rescue DOGE?

    Interestingly, the Dogecoin price showed signs of promise about 48 hours earlier, as it confirmed a golden cross. Market participants and investors alike interpreted the bullish sign of the start of an "Uptober" rally. The current situation might not be a cause for worry if ecosystem bulls step up.

    Worthy of mention is that investors had maintained a bullish outlook on the meme coin at the start of the month by committing about $3.96 billion to Dogecoin’s future derivatives market. Such a surge in open interest signals the level of confidence from members of the community.

    The coming days will reveal how DOGE performs, particularly as Bitcoin is witnessing a rally on the broader market. The leading crypto asset might positively impact the king of meme coins.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Guides
    Oct 3, 2025 - 12:11
    Top Crypto AI Agents: Guide
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Price Analysis
    Oct 3, 2025 - 12:06
    XRP Price Prediction for October 3
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pudgy Penguins NFT Creator Joins DexCheck as Lead Creative for Upcoming NFT Collection
    What Is Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and How to Mine Bitcoin Cash
    Digital Shield Pro's Stunning Debut at Token2049 Earns Dual Acclaim from Institutions and Users for "Verifiable Security" and "Minimalist Experience"
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 3, 2025 - 13:00
    Dogecoin Price Anomaly Forces Massive Long Liquidations in Four Hours
    Alex Dovbnya
    Guides
    Oct 3, 2025 - 12:11
    Top Crypto AI Agents: Guide
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 3, 2025 - 12:06
    XRP Price Prediction for October 3
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all