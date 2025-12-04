Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Millionaires Buy 480,000,000 DOGE in Just 48 Hours, Meme Coin Price Reacts With Twist

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 14:58
    Dogecoin millionaires absorbed 480,000,000 DOGE in 48 hours, taking advantage of a fearful market while the meme coin price met resistance near $0.1534, leaving the next move to bulls.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Millionaires Buy 480,000,000 DOGE in Just 48 Hours, Meme Coin Price Reacts With Twist
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    For many reasons, the current environment of the crypto market remains uncertain, full of fear and doubt. It is no surprise, given how quickly and suddenly cryptocurrency prices fluctuate nowadays. 

    Advertisement

    However, even amid such a conjecture, some straightforward investment decisions are being made. Thus, for the Dogecoin millionaires — wallets holding from one million to 100 million DOGE — the recent market structure is reasonable enough to accumulate, not sell.

    As reported by analyst Martinez, citing on-chain data from Santiment, over the last 48 hours, this particular group of meme coin holders absorbed as much as 480,000,000 DOGE, equivalent to about $71.8 million. 

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum Offline? 23% Network Disruption Causes Outage, Vitalik Buterin Reacts
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple CEO Reveals When $180,000 for Bitcoin, XRP at $2.20 Not Bull Trap: Bollinger Bands, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ready to Delete Zero
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Mythical 1,100% Activity, Bitcoin's Upside Setup Strengthens, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Razor-Sharp Reversal Window
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Email from Jed McCaleb Impersonator

     

    Advertisement

    Even though daily trading volume for Dogecoin totaled to $1.26 billion, according to CoinMarketCap, the amount accumulated still totals 5.69% of the 24-hour turnover, and that alone is enough to influence the price. More importantly, this is spot accumulation, which makes it more meaningful in terms of price impact than simply opening leveraged longs.

    Is now the time to accumulate Dogecoin?

    Speaking about the Dogecoin price, over the period under review, the last 48 hours, it has gained about 2.5%, reaching a local high at $0.1534, before stalling. Interestingly, that is where the 23-day moving average is currently positioned for the meme coin, and the fact that the price curve met resistance there is a normal reaction. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 20:05
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    What matters is what happens next and whether DOGE millionaires can push the price further with their recent buying activity. A total of 480 million coins acquired is a fair job, but the market remains resistant, and as this week’s price action shows, buyers currently hold the future in their hands.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:48
    'Satoshi Nakamoto Smartest Man in History': World's Top IQ Holder
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:40
    XRP Hits 1,694,200% Liquidation Imbalance in Brutal Hourly Crypto Bloodbath
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Ika Announces EdDSA Signatures, Expanding Native Support to Solana, Zcash, Cardano and More
    MEXC Launches STABLE Launchpad: Share 4 Million Tokens with Up to 60% Discount
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:58
    Dogecoin Millionaires Buy 480,000,000 DOGE in Just 48 Hours, Meme Coin Price Reacts With Twist
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:48
    'Satoshi Nakamoto Smartest Man in History': World's Top IQ Holder
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:40
    XRP Hits 1,694,200% Liquidation Imbalance in Brutal Hourly Crypto Bloodbath
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD