Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 15:52
    Dogecoin team makes key clarification for DOGE community amid treasury launch
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    At this week's start, U.S.-based machine industry company CleanCore announced that it was establishing a Dogecoin treasury through a $175,000,420 private placement. The company said it had entered into securities purchase agreements for a private investment in public equity to issue and sell 175,000,420 pre-funded warrants at a price of $1 each.

    Advertisement

    Proceeds from the private placement were aimed at enabling CleanCore in adopting Dogecoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and providing funding for general working capital and corporate purposes.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/04/2025 - 14:06
    Dogecoin Crucial Signal Emerges on Key Indicator Amid Market Drop
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?

    The closing of the offering occurred Sept. 4 with the transaction creating the only official Dogecoin treasury supported by the Dogecoin Foundation and the House of Doge, the commercial arm of the Dogecoin Foundation.

    Advertisement

    Now that the Dogecoin treasury has gone live, Dogecoin Foundation has issued a key clarification, putting to rest speculation of a new token being created.

    Dogecoin foundation marks key clarification

    In a recent tweet, Dogecoin Foundation makes it known that the Dogecoin Treasury is now established and active. It further explained the role of the Dogecoin treasury as a link for traditional investors to support Dogecoin, and also contribute to Dogecoin's acceptance and use as a global currency.

    In a key clarification for the community, Dogecoin Foundation stated that in its last post, there was a misconception regarding its mention of ZONE, the NYSE ticker for CleanCore, as X confused the dollar symbol ZONE with a scam token.

    In this light, Dogecoin explains under no uncertain terms that this is not a new token or crypto being announced. This ends speculation of a new token being created by Dogecoin, with any claims otherwise being a scam.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:40
    Ripple CEO Scam Busted by CTO, Alert Goes Out to XRP Community
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:52
    Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:40
    Ripple CEO Scam Busted by CTO, Alert Goes Out to XRP Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all