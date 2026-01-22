AdvertisementAdvert.
    Dogecoin Enters Danger Zone as Four-Hour Death Cross Emerges, What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 22/01/2026 - 13:31
    Dogecoin at crucial juncture as the first 2026 death cross appears on the four-hour chart.
    Dogecoin Enters Danger Zone as Four-Hour Death Cross Emerges, What's Next?
    Dogecoin has just completed a death cross on the four-hour chart, the first such signal on this time frame in 2026.

    The four-hour MA 50 has fallen below the MA 200 following a convergence, confirming a bearish death cross.

    This signal comes following broader market weakness as crypto assets fell at the start of the week, with daily liquidations nearing $1 billion.

    Article image
    DOGE/USD 4-Hour Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Dogecoin was not excluded from this drop as it fell for seven consecutive days from Jan. 14 to 20 before slightly rebounding on Jan. 21. The week before, this trend repeated, with Dogecoin also falling for seven days at a stretch from Jan. 6 to 12.

    Analysts suggest extended profit-taking after recent gains and a lack of fresh catalysts contributing to Dogecoin's sell-off amid thin liquidity.

    Where is Dogecoin going next?

    At press time, DOGE was up 3.22% in the last 24 hours to $0.125 as the broader crypto market slightly rebounded on Thursday.

    The cryptocurrency market continues to track equities, while gold is retreating from record highs, suggesting traders are rotating back into risk assets.

    Going forward, if the current rebound is sustained, Dogecoin will aim for a return above the $0.135 level to target the $0.15 range once again.


    On the other hand, support is expected at $0.117, where Dogecoin's price rose on Jan. 1, 2026.

    "Such app" coming in 2026

    The developer team at Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge, Dogecoin's corporate arm, have announced the Such app, which is anticipated in the first half of 2026. The Such app is expected to bring new ways to interact with and bring further utility to Dogecoin.

    At launch, the Such app is expected to include self-custodial Dogecoin wallets, track transactions in real time and have merchant tools in order to sell products and services. The Dogecoin team teases additional features that are actively in development.

