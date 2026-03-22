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    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Extremely Bullish Long-Short Ratio: 3.29, 2.4626

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 22/03/2026 - 15:16
    Dogecoin is more bullish than it may seem when looking at the price chart of the asset.
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    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Extremely Bullish Long-Short Ratio: 3.29, 2.4626
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    Dogecoin is currently displaying a mixed but structurally intriguing setup, with price action remaining constrained within a wider downtrend, while derivatives data indicates strong bullish positioning.

    Bulls keep their dominance

    The high long-short ratio, which has increased to roughly 3.29 on OKX and roughly 2.46-2.47 on Binance across various trader segments, is the most notable metric. This suggests that the vast majority of market players are placing upward bets.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Such a bias toward long positions, taken at face value, indicates confidence in a possible reversal. In anticipation of a breakout following an extended period of consolidation, traders are aggressively positioning for a move higher.

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    However, there is a risk associated with this type of imbalance. The market is more susceptible to abrupt shifts in the opposite direction when positioning gets crowded on one side, particularly if momentum does not hold.

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    In terms of price performance, Dogecoin is still having trouble with important resistance levels, especially short- and midterm moving averages. The asset's current trend is defined by lower highs and feeble attempts at recovery, and it is still in a descending structure. The idea that the overall trend is still bearish, despite short-term stabilization, is supported by recent declines over a variety of time frames, such as a seven-day decline close to 5% and a 30-day loss exceeding 7%.

    Complicated liquidation data

    The picture is further complicated by liquidation data. Long liquidations have greatly outnumbered short liquidations over the last 24 hours, indicating that bullish traders are already under pressure. This supports the notion that, although sentiment is positive, execution has been subpar. Further long liquidations may follow if the price stays below resistance without a clear breakout, increasing volatility on the downside.

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    However, data on spot and futures flows reveals sporadic inflows, suggesting that capital is still coming into the market in spurts. Short-term bounces could be supported by this, particularly if overall market conditions improve. These inflows have not, however, yet resulted in long-term upward momentum.

    Expectations of a recovery are reflected in the high long-short ratio, but these expectations remain speculative in the absence of confirmation from price structure and volume expansion. In order to confirm bullish positioning, traders should be on the lookout for either a clean breakout above resistance or a breakdown that might lead to a long squeeze.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
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