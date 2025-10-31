300,000,003 DOGE Shifted in Mysterious Transaction, What's Behind It?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin has seen significant whale activity in the last 24 hours, with a recent 300,000,003 DOGE move catching the attention of the market.

Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, in recent hours, reported a mystery move of 300,000,003 DOGE worth $55,435,493 between unknown wallets.

Whale Alert reported: "300,000,003 DOGE worth $55,435,493 transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet."

🚨 🚨 🚨 300,000,003 #DOGE (55,435,493 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/OjsgrRCNST — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 31, 2025

The identity of the wallets remains unknown, as is the reason for the transfer. The transfer coincides with Dogecoin's drop to a low of $0.176 this week.

At press time, DOGE was down 2.08% in the last 24 hours to $0.185, and down 6.06% weekly.

Dogecoin price

Dogecoin fell for four straight days since the start of the week, falling from a high of $0.2095 on Monday to a low of $0.176 on Thursday.

Dogecoin broke below key $0.1940 support during Tuesday’s session, extending its slide as investors weighed macroeconomic concerns.

Yesterday's sharp drop to a low of $0.176 came amid a broader market crash, which saw $1.14 billion in liquidations at one point.

The Federal Reserve's 25-basis-point rate cut was followed by cautious remarks from Chair Jerome Powell, impacting market optimism.

As anticipated, the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday, only for Chair Jerome Powell to dampen optimism with cautious comments suggesting December’s rate cut is not guaranteed.