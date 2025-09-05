Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Explode Unexpectedly

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 5/09/2025 - 14:33
    Dogecoin price performance shows lack of resilience, but volatility might surge
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Explode Unexpectedly
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    This time, nobody's tweets have put Dogecoin back on traders’ radar, but rather its technical setup suggests a potentially explosive move. The meme token is trading at about $0.219 after weeks of consolidation, right at the intersection of crucial moving averages and support levels that could dictate its next significant move.

    Advertisement

    According to the chart, DOGE has been maintaining its position above the rising trendline that began to gain traction in July. Every dip toward $0.21 has been greeted by buying pressure, despite multiple attempts to break lower. Because of this tenacity, bulls have remained optimistic that a breakout may be imminent.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The convergence of moving averages is supporting this story. Compaction of the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs is a classic indication of impending volatility. The asset has historically produced large moves, sometimes doubling in price in a matter of weeks, when DOGE’s moving averages have lined up in this way.

    HOT Stories
    SEC Blames Tech Failures for Loss of Nearly Year of Gensler’s Messages
    XRP and ETH Will Never Flippen Bitcoin, Rochard Says
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Reversal Pattern Painted, Ethereum (ETH): This is Bad News For Rally, Solana (SOL): Forget $300?
    Regulatory Certainty for Crypto Front and Center on SEC's Agenda

    At 48, the relative strength index (RSI) indicates that the market is neither overbought nor oversold. DOGE has plenty of space to run in either direction, according to this neutral reading. The volume of daily trading has also been declining, which frequently comes before a breakout phase.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/05/2025 - 12:57
    $859 Million Bitcoin Mystery Stuns Coinbase as Cryptocurrency's Trail Gets Lost in Blockchain
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The token may spark a rally toward $0.28 and $0.30 if buyers push DOGE above the resistance zone between $0.23 and $0.25. Psychological interest may also encourage attempts to retest $0.35, which were last observed in April.

    A decline below $0.21, however, would refute this bullish thesis and expose DOGE to additional declines toward $0.19 or even $0.17.

    The next move could be sudden and dramatic because moving averages are tightening the grip on price action and sentiment is still cautious. Whether that leads to a disappointing breakdown or another classic DOGE pump, volatility is all but certain.

    As usual, meme coins present both opportunity and risk. Dogecoin’s chart indicates to traders who are keeping a close eye on things that a significant event may be imminent.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 14:22
    Major Crypto Exchange Announces Mass Delisting of 48 Futures Contracts
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 14:15
    Strategy's Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 14:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Might Explode Unexpectedly
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 14:22
    Major Crypto Exchange Announces Mass Delisting of 48 Futures Contracts
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 5, 2025 - 14:15
    Strategy's Saylor Outdoes Himself in Promoting Bitcoin: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all