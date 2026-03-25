Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims at Zero Removal, Is This Ethereum's (ETH) Price Redemption Moment? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Rapid Momentum Switch Is Possible: Crypto Market Review

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Dogecoin is currently in a transitional phase, but the structure is much more controlled and compressed than the impulsive meme-driven spikes of earlier cycles. A similar dynamic is present on Shiba Inu, which is seeing a return of inflows to the market. Meanwhile, Ethereum is trying to find grounds for a proper recovery.

Dogecoin's stabilization requires zero removal

DOGE has begun to stabilize following a protracted decline characterized by steady lower highs and persistent pressure below all major moving averages. The price action is now forming a tight consolidation range just below the short-term moving averages, rather than aggressively selling off. That change is significant.

Even though buyers have not yet gained complete control, it indicates that sellers are losing power. Dogecoin is currently acting like an asset attempting to base out. Volatility has decreased, and volume has tapered in comparison to previous capitulation phases. Although the direction is still up for debate, this usually comes before expansion.

Although confirmation is still lacking on the higher time frame, the recent small structure forming on lower time frames suggests accumulation rather than distribution. Although it is not a given, the zero removal narrative — moving DOGE from sub-$0. 10 levels into a clearer psychological range above $0.10 — is feasible.

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Importance of "zero"

Not only is that level psychological, but it also corresponds with dynamic resistance from previous breakdown zones and the 50 EMA. Put another way, it is where sellers used to intervene with conviction.

A clean break and hold above the 50 EMA are necessary for Dogecoin to truly break through that zero and stay above it, for volume to expand during upward movements and disruption of the existing lower high structure. Without that, any push above $0.10 runs the risk of being another rejection wick, as this chart has demonstrated several times in recent months.

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The story quickly changes if DOGE is able to take that level back and hold it. Momentum traders intervene, liquidity rises and because the asset is reflexive, the move may last longer than anticipated.

Ethereum's recovery takes next step

After months of persistent downward pressure, Ethereum is beginning to show some convincing signs of recovery, but it is still premature to declare a complete reversal. The larger structure is still pessimistic about the longer time horizon.

ETH continues to trade below the 200 EMA and has been below the 100 and 50 EMAs for a considerable amount of time, all of which have been serving as dynamic resistance. Nevertheless, compared to the downtrend, the current price behavior is significantly different.

Ethereum is currently developing a more positive structure in place of rash sell-offs and feeble bounces. With the price printing higher lows and trying to recover short-term moving averages, the earlier sharp capitulation move has given way to a base-building phase. That change represents a shift in the flow of orders and is not purely aesthetic. Sellers have less authority now.

At this point, the story of redemption begins to make sense. Ethereum has successfully retreated into the group of short-term resistance levels, especially in the vicinity of the 50 EMA. Recurring attempts to reclaim this level indicate underlying demand, even though it has not yet been cleanly broken and held above.

Markets that do not succeed are usually rejected right away. Recovering markets often grind, retest and exert pressure on resistance until it breaks. The context is what makes the recovery case stronger.

A mean reversion or longer-term retrace is statistically likely because the previous decline was aggressive and prolonged. The notion that ETH is shifting from distribution to accumulation is supported by the current consolidation above recent lows and the waning downside momentum.

Shiba Inu accelerates

Shiba Inu is getting close to a technically important turning point, where a quick change in momentum is conceivable but not yet verified.

SHIB has been steadily trading below important moving averages and forming lower highs for months, indicating a clear downward trend. Dynamic resistance has stopped every rally attempt, especially in the vicinity of the 50 EMA. By suppressing bullish momentum and bolstering bearish control, that level has essentially served as a ceiling.

The way that price is currently interacting with that level is different. Following a period of compressed consolidation, SHIB is currently trying to establish a foothold above the 50 EMA. The asset is grinding sideways and slightly upward, indicating less selling pressure as opposed to abrupt rejections.

Change of momentum possible

The momentum profile rapidly shifts if SHIB is able to achieve a clean break and stay above the 50 EMA. What was once resistance may now be support, as short-term traders start to exhibit flip bias.

Because there is not any immediate overhead supply at current levels, even a small volume inflow could cause a sharper upside move in that situation. This is where the rapid switch comes into play.

This setup, though, is brittle. Particularly on a market like SHIB, where false moves are frequent, a single breakout attempt is insufficient. Because meme assets are so sensitive to sentiment and more general cryptocurrency conditions, local technical strength can quickly falter without confirmation.

There are two possible outcomes that investors should expect. The beginning of a short-term trend reversal may be indicated by SHIB validating the change with consistent closes above the 50 EMA, increasing volume and a break of the most recent lower high. Alternatively, it may fall back into its prior range, continuing the wider downtrend after failing to hold above resistance.