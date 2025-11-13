Dogecoin Creator Reacts as Crypto Jumps on New 'Helicopter Money' Rumor

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market found a reason to be optimistic again, and this time not from thin-air narratives or ETF paperwork but from a surprisingly loud rumor about a fresh batch of so-called "helicopter money" hitting American households, which instantly pushed Bitcoin from $101,000 to $104,000 in a matter of hours and sent Dogecoin up almost 5% before the move faded.

Billy Markus stepped in here — the Dogecoin creator himself — noting that the reaction was exactly what one should expect since "everyone knows it'll be used stupidly."

The whole story started after financial newsletters claimed that Americans making under $100,000 per year might soon receive $2,000 tariff-linked payouts — not classic monetary emission but still enough to spark speculation that a chunk of this money would flow straight into crypto.

The numbers

Such expectations are not baseless: on Binance, BTC spot volume jumped from $8.3 billion to $11.1 billion, funding rates across majors slipped negative for almost half a day and a cascade of forced buybacks helped Bitcoin reclaim about $3,000 from recent lows without any major news attached.

However, the excitement evaporated almost as quickly as it appeared. Bitcoin continues to trade inside a tight $98,900-$106,200 range, well below its late-October high near $118,000, while Dogecoin — even with the rumor-driven bump — remains 22% under its recent peak.

Derivatives liquidations stayed moderate at $58 million — hardly the sign of real trend reversal — and stablecoin inflows to exchanges barely moved, climbing just 0.7% for the week.