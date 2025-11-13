AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Creator Reacts as Crypto Jumps on New 'Helicopter Money' Rumor

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 10:33
    Crypto spiked after claims of $2,000 payouts hit news feeds, lifting Bitcoin and giving DOGE a brief 5% pop, with the Dogecoin creator capturing the whole surge in one epic reaction.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts as Crypto Jumps on New 'Helicopter Money' Rumor
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market found a reason to be optimistic again, and this time not from thin-air narratives or ETF paperwork but from a surprisingly loud rumor about a fresh batch of so-called "helicopter money" hitting American households, which instantly pushed Bitcoin from $101,000 to $104,000 in a matter of hours and sent Dogecoin up almost 5% before the move faded. 

    Advertisement

    Billy Markus stepped in here — the Dogecoin creator himself — noting that the reaction was exactly what one should expect since "everyone knows it'll be used stupidly."

    The whole story started after financial newsletters claimed that Americans making under $100,000 per year might soon receive $2,000 tariff-linked payouts — not classic monetary emission but still enough to spark speculation that a chunk of this money would flow straight into crypto.

    Advertisement

    The numbers

    Such expectations are not baseless: on Binance, BTC spot volume jumped from $8.3 billion to $11.1 billion, funding rates across majors slipped negative for almost half a day and a cascade of forced buybacks helped Bitcoin reclaim about $3,000 from recent lows without any major news attached.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/13/2025 - 08:32
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF to Launch Today? Nasdaq Certifies Listing, Top Trader Predicts Bitcoin Price Plunge to $86,000, Vitalik Buterin Signs Trustless Manifesto
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    However, the excitement evaporated almost as quickly as it appeared. Bitcoin continues to trade inside a tight $98,900-$106,200 range, well below its late-October high near $118,000, while Dogecoin — even with the rumor-driven bump — remains 22% under its recent peak.

    Derivatives liquidations stayed moderate at $58 million — hardly the sign of real trend reversal — and stablecoin inflows to exchanges barely moved, climbing just 0.7% for the week.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin co-founder
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 9:31
    Infamous Satoshi-Era Billionaire Unleashes $244 Million Bitcoin Deposit on Major US Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Nov 13, 2025 - 8:32
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF to Launch Today? Nasdaq Certifies Listing, Top Trader Predicts Bitcoin Price Plunge to $86,000, Vitalik Buterin Signs Trustless Manifesto
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Cardano Summit 2025 Kicks Off With New Report “Introducing Digital Trust Infrastructure as Foundation of the New Digital Economy”
    EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 10:33
    Dogecoin Creator Reacts as Crypto Jumps on New 'Helicopter Money' Rumor
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 9:31
    Infamous Satoshi-Era Billionaire Unleashes $244 Million Bitcoin Deposit on Major US Exchange
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 13, 2025 - 8:32
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP ETF to Launch Today? Nasdaq Certifies Listing, Top Trader Predicts Bitcoin Price Plunge to $86,000, Vitalik Buterin Signs Trustless Manifesto
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all