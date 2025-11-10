XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

XRP Ledger launches Smart Contracts for developers on AlphaNet

Native Layer-1 smart contract capabilities arrive on XRP Ledger.

Major XRPL milestone. XRP Ledger Smart Contracts are now live for developers to explore and test on AlphaNet.

According to Denis Angell, a software engineer at XRPL Labs and Xahau, the XRP Ledger Smart Contracts feature is now available for developers to explore and test on AlphaNet, a dedicated development network.

This milestone, the first of its kind, introduces native Layer-1 smart contract capabilities to XRP Ledger, merging EVM-style contracts with XRPL's native features and transactions. Just like other chains, Smart Contracts will allow developers to build decentralized apps on XRP Ledger.

The first extension, "Smart Escrows," which will allow developers to write custom release conditions to unlock an escrow, is targeted for a Q1, 2026 release.

Robert Kiyosaki predicts massive crash, sets 2026 targets for gold, Bitcoin, silver, and Ethereum

Rich Dad, Poor Dad author says Bitcoin could hit $250,000 and gold $27,000 by 2026.

Market warning. Robert Kiyosaki is once again warning of a “massive crash”.

Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," is warning of a "massive crash" once again and says that is exactly why he is buying, not selling. In his latest post, the 78-year-old investor outlined his 2026 targets: $27,000 for gold, $250,000 for Bitcoin, $100 for silver and $60 for Ethereum.

The last number immediately caused confusion since Ethereum has not traded anywhere near double digits in years. Many assumed that Kiyosaki meant $6,000 or $60,000, which would line up better with long-term crypto forecasts and his previous optimistic tone about digital assets.

Historical context. Kiyosaki recalled beginning his gold purchases in 1971, when President Nixon ended the dollar’s gold backing.

As he explained, he started buying gold in 1971, the year that Nixon removed the dollar’s gold backing — the moment "real money went into hiding," says Kiyosaki. He believes that everything that followed (inflation spikes, monetary bailouts and endless debt expansion) is the result of that single decision.

Dogecoin whales dump over 3 billion DOGE amid price collapse

Over 3 billion Dogecoin, worth about $520 million, have been sold by major holders in just 30 days.

Whale sell-off. On-chain data from Santiment, shared by analyst Ali Martinez, reveals that wallets holding 10 million–100 million DOGE have sold over 3 billion coins in the past month.

That is about $520 million at today's DOGE price, gone from whale wallets right as the meme coin's rally died down. DOGE's chart reflects the exodus. After topping near $0.30 in September, it slid to $0.17, erasing almost half of its value.

Distribution trend. The sell-offs intensified throughout October’s volatile trading.

The decline in whale balances lined up with the price compression, suggesting that large traders, not small ones, were driving the sell-side liquidity. The distribution intensified through October's wild market, with a few big sell-offs signaling direct exchange inflows.

It is unclear if these whales are switching up their investments or just taking profits, but there is no denying the link: less DOGE in major wallets, weaker spot structure.