Original U.Today article

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23

Denys Serhiichuk
Will we see local rise of Solana (SOL) by end of week?
Tue, 23/01/2024 - 18:00
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 23
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are not yet able to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, going down by more than 10%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp drop, the price of SOL might have found a local support level of $79. However, one should pay attention to the bar's closure. 

Only if it happens far from that mark, buyers may locally seize the initiative, which could lead to a test of the $83-$84 area.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of SOL is approaching the mirror level of $77.78. However, if the bar closes with no long wick, one should expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $70-$75 range. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart against BTC, SOL is on its way to testing the support of 0.001970. If its false breakout happens, there is a possibility to see a bounce back to the 0.00021 zone.

SOL is trading at $79.95 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

