Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 6

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How big is chance to see growth of DOGE, SHIB and BONK shortly?
Sat, 6/01/2024 - 15:18
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 6
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are more powerful than bulls at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 1.81% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is trading sideways, accumulating energy for a further move. As neither side has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.08-$0.084 is the more likely scenario for next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.08092 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 1%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE. On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of yesterday's low.

Related
XRP Price Analysis for January 5

If the candle closes far from it, buyers have a chance for a bounce back to the $0.000010 zone.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000964 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK is not an exception, declining by 1.34%.

Image by TradingView

The price of BONK is in the middle of the channel, which means any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon. The volume keeps falling, confirming the absence of buyers' power. All in all, sideways trading around the $0.000011 zone is the more likely scenario for the next days.

BONK is trading at $0.00001096 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #BONK Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Solana (SOL) Tech Analysis Metrics Ultra Bullish, But Be Careful: Opinion
2024/01/06 15:16
Solana (SOL) Tech Analysis Metrics Ultra Bullish, But Be Careful: Opinion
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin: Here's Real Catalyst for BTC's Potential 6,000% Rise — Analyst
2024/01/06 15:16
Bitcoin: Here's Real Catalyst for BTC's Potential 6,000% Rise — Analyst
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Synthetix (SNX) Gets Major Overhaul With This Deflationary Upgrade
2024/01/06 15:16
Synthetix (SNX) Gets Major Overhaul With This Deflationary Upgrade
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 6
Solana (SOL) Tech Analysis Metrics Ultra Bullish, But Be Careful: Opinion
Bitcoin: Here's Real Catalyst for BTC's Potential 6,000% Rise — Analyst
Show all