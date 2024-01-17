DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 18

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers have come back to the game, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is far from the support and resistance levels, which means that none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a further sharp move.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading between $0.078-$0.085 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

DOGE is trading at $0.07988 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, falling by 1.87%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of SHIB is rather more bearish than bullish. Traders should focus on the interim level of $0.00000940. If buyers lose it, the drop may continue to the vital zone of $0.0000090 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000934 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK is the biggest loser from the list today as its rate has dropped by 7%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, BONK is trading similarly to SHIB. If the bar closes below the $0.000013 zone, it might be a prerequiste for a dump to the $0.000011-$0.000012 area.

BONK is trading at $0.00001268 at press time.