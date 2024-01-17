Advertisement
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Analysis for January 18

Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE, SHIB or BONK rise by end of week?
Wed, 17/01/2024 - 16:00
Sellers have come back to the game, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.54% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is far from the support and resistance levels, which means that none of the sides has accumulated enough energy for a further sharp move.

All in all, ongoing sideways trading between $0.078-$0.085 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

DOGE is trading at $0.07988 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, falling by 1.87%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of SHIB is rather more bearish than bullish. Traders should focus on the interim level of $0.00000940. If buyers lose it, the drop may continue to the vital zone of $0.0000090 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000934 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK is the biggest loser from the list today as its rate has dropped by 7%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, BONK is trading similarly to SHIB. If the bar closes below the $0.000013 zone, it might be a prerequiste for a dump to the $0.000011-$0.000012 area.

BONK is trading at $0.00001268 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

