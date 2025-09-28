Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 28/09/2025 - 12:20
    Can drop of DOGE continue to $0.20 zone?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers keep controlling the initiative on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.63% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is returning to the local support of $0.2258. If a breakout happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.2250 zone by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar.

    The rate of DOGE is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders may witness a breakout, followed by an ongoing drop to the $0.21-$0.2150 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.2929. If the weekly bar closes with a short wick, there is a high chance of a test of the $0.20 zone soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2261 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
