    XRP Derivatives Spike 1,185% on CEX as Traders Eye Next Move

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 7/03/2026 - 21:00
    Traders have pushed XRP derivatives up 1,185% amid the market watch.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to on-chain data, XRP is seeing a spike in derivatives activity on the crypto exchange BitMEX, with its futures volume rising.

    According to CoinGlass data, XRP futures volume increased 1,185.33% in the last 24 hours to $17.06 million. The recent rise might be due to traders adjusting their positioning while waiting for the next move in the markets.

    Most major cryptocurrencies gave back their midweek gains, with XRP down 2.14% in the last 24 hours to $1.36. XRP fell on Friday heading into the weekend, a price action that fits what has become a recurring script in recent months. Volatility often increased toward the week's close, heading into Saturday.

    Saturday's drop, which saw $284 million in a 24-hour liquidation, according to CoinGlass data, follows as the dollar posted its sharpest weekly gain in a year. The dollar rise created a direct headwind for cryptocurrencies and every other asset denominated against the dollar.

    Traders wait for next move

    The U.S. job market weakened in February, seemingly putting back in play the possibility of Federal Reserve rate cuts in the first half of 2026.

    A drop of 92,000 jobs was reported last month, according to Friday's release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists had forecast an addition of 59,000 new jobs, compared with January's gain of 126,000.

    For much of the week, crypto traders had appeared more positive relative to investors in other assets like equities and gold, with XRP rising to $1.47 on March 4.

    However, sellers quickly sold the rise in the crypto market. This has been a recent trend, as prices recover, underwater holders find a reason to sell into any rally to break even, creating resistance on the way up.

    Despite this, a handful of major cryptocurrencies, including XRP, remain modestly higher on the week, up 5.03% in the last seven days.

    In a recent development, Ripple Prime institutional clients will be able to trade Coinbase futures in a regulated U.S. market. Contracts include Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOL and XRP futures available for trading around the clock for institutional clients. 

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple Prime
