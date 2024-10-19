Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for October 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long can growth of DOGE last?
    Sat, 19/10/2024 - 9:50
    Buyers are giving no chances to bears, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 7.39%.

    Image by TradingView

    The rate of DOGE is trading near the local resistance level of $0.1461. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, a continued upward move is unlikely to happen.

    However, if buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around the current prices, there is a chance of a breakout tomorrow, followed by a test of the $0.15 range.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the $0.1437 level. If the bar closes above it and with no long wick, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.15-$0.1550 range next week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly candle is about to close bullish. If that happens, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.1750 resistance.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1447 at press time.

