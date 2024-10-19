DOGE Price Prediction for October 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are giving no chances to bears, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 7.39%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of DOGE is trading near the local resistance level of $0.1461. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, a continued upward move is unlikely to happen.

However, if buyers can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around the current prices, there is a chance of a breakout tomorrow, followed by a test of the $0.15 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the $0.1437 level. If the bar closes above it and with no long wick, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.15-$0.1550 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the weekly candle is about to close bullish. If that happens, there is a possibility of a test of the $0.1750 resistance.

DOGE is trading at $0.1447 at press time.