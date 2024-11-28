DOGE Price Prediction for November 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market remains green today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 3.07% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.3969. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth may continue to the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. Thus, the volume has dropped, which means there are low chances to expect any sharp moves soon.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.38-$0.42 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, it is too early to make any distant predictions. If the weekly candle closes far from the resistance level of $0.4385, one can expect a correction to the $0.35 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.4030 at press time.