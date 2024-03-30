Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for March 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of DOGE ready for midterm rise?
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 14:29
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of most coins have not changed at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE has lost a lot of value today, falling by 2.53%.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's decline, the rate of DOGE is more bearish than bullish on the hourly chart as it is located closer to the support than to the resistance.

    If the situation does not change, the drop may continue to the $0.2060 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.20637. If bears' pressure continues, there is a high chance of a drop to the vital area of $0.20 the upcoming week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close far from its peak. If it happens around the current prices, bears may locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a correction to $0.18-$0.20.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2085 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

