DOGE Price Prediction for March 30

The prices of most coins have not changed at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has lost a lot of value today, falling by 2.53%.

Despite today's decline, the rate of DOGE is more bearish than bullish on the hourly chart as it is located closer to the support than to the resistance.

If the situation does not change, the drop may continue to the $0.2060 zone tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.20637. If bears' pressure continues, there is a high chance of a drop to the vital area of $0.20 the upcoming week.

From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar is about to close far from its peak. If it happens around the current prices, bears may locally seize the initiative, which can lead to a correction to $0.18-$0.20.

DOGE is trading at $0.2085 at press time.