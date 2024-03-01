Advertisement
DOGE Price Prediction for March 1

Denys Serhiichuk
How long might upward move by DOGE last?
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 14:50
DOGE Price Prediction for March 1
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is facing a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 3.63%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily candle closes above the $0.1236 level, the rise may continue to the $0.13 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.1233. 

If it happens above that mark and with no long wick, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.1350-$0.140 area soon.

Image by TradingView

Bulls are also more powreful than bears on the weekly chart. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet. If bears cannot seize the initiative shortly, there is a chance to see a test of $0.15 this month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1261 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

