DOGE Price Prediction for March 1

The market is facing a slight correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 3.63%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of DOGE is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily candle closes above the $0.1236 level, the rise may continue to the $0.13 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the nearest level of $0.1233.

If it happens above that mark and with no long wick, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.1350-$0.140 area soon.

Image by TradingView

Bulls are also more powreful than bears on the weekly chart. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet. If bears cannot seize the initiative shortly, there is a chance to see a test of $0.15 this month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1261 at press time.